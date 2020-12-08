Pune, Dec 8 (PTI) At least 60 to 70 members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and affiliated outfits were detained during a protest held in support of the Bharat Bandh in Maharashtra's Solapur city on Tuesday, police said.

CPM leader Narasayya Adam led the agitation in support of the bandh called by farmers demanding repealing of the Centre's agri laws.

Also Read | China Developing Military Camps in Depth Areas Along LAC From Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Protestors deviated from the route they were supposed to take for a demonstration in Datta Nagar area and tried to block the road, an official from the Jail Road police station said.

"After deviating, members of these outfits tried to block the road, which prompted us to detain them. We have detained around 60 to 70 members," the official said.

Also Read | Farmers Ready to Shift Protest From Delhi-Haryana Border if Granted Space at Ramlila Ground, Says Punjab Kisan Union.

Speaking to PTI, Adam, however, alleged that the police used force and resorted to lathi charge.

"Seven of our people were injured during detention, as the police resorted to force," he claimed.

The police have, however, refuted the claims of lathi charge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)