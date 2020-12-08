Bhopal, Dec 8 (PTI) Protests were held in Seoni-Malwa area in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions against the Centre's new agri laws.

The protesters under the banner of the Krantikari Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (KKMS) raised slogans and demanded repeal of the new agriculture laws.

A Congress spokesman said the party will hold demonstrations at headquarters of various districts around 11 AM.

A senior police official said no untoward incident was reported so far from across the state.

