Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is set to enter West Bengal from Assam on Thursday.

It will enter West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district in the northern part of the state.

After the handover of the flag, the Yatra will head towards Khagrabari Chowk in the district, where Gandhi will address a public meeting.

Gandhi is scheduled to lead a padayatra from Maa Bhawani Chowk in Cooch Behar town later in the day.

The Yatra will then continue by bus before reaching Falakata in Alipurduar district for an overnight halt.

Following a two-day break on January 26-27, the Yatra will navigate through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Darjeeling districts before entering Bihar on January 29.

The Yatra is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and it will pass through Murshidabad, both Congress stronghold districts, before departing the state on February 1.

The Bengal leg of the yatra spans 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies—Darjeeling, Raigunj, North and South Malda, and two in Murshidabad—over five days.

This will mark Gandhi's first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congreee is staging a protest in Cooch Behar accusing state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury of disrupting the Yatra.

The Yatra, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

