New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Bharat Yatris and the Seva Dal team walking in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have been organised into 14 groups named after freedom fighters and party leaders, including Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar.

This information was given by Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says ‘No Way State Govt Can Prohibit Inter-Faith Marriages’ After Foreign Nationals Seek Marriage Registration Under Indian Law.

"Bharat Yatris and National Seva Dal team walking in Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have been organised into 14 groups. Each group has a rotating captain, with every Yatri getting a chance to become captain," he said.

They will also interact with Rahul Gandhi in groups, Ramesh said.

Also Read | Assam: 35 Cattle Heads Rescued by Police in Golaghat District.

Ramesh said the 14 groups are – Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad, Gandhi, Hardikar, Maulana Azad, Nehru, Periyar, Priyadarshini, Rajguru, Rajiv, Sardar Patel and Subhash.

One of the groups have already met with Rahul Gandhi a fortnight ago, Ramesh said adding that on Wednesday the Bhagat Singh group interacted with the former Congress chief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)