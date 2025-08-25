Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has demanded the immediate implementation of the Wage Code and Social Security Code, calling them historic legislations crucial for the welfare of workers, especially in the unorganised sector.

The demand was made during the 159th Central Working Committee meeting of BMS held in Bhopal from August 22 to 24. A resolution passed during the meeting urged the Government of India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) to convene urgently and ensure swift enforcement of the pending codes.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The meeting was chaired by BMS president Hiranmay Pandya, while General Secretary Ravindra Himte conducted the proceedings.

Wage and Social Security Codes are historic legislations aimed at benefiting workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector. BMS is pressing for their immediate implementation.

Also Read | 'Where Will All This End': Supreme Court Asks Comedian Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar to Post Apologies on Social Media for Insensitive Remarks Against Persons With Disability.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh opposed the exclusion of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code and Industrial Relations Code, urging the government not to delay their enforcement.

BMS also emphasised the importance of convening the Indian Labour Conference (ILC), which has not been held since 2015, despite being the highest decision-making body on labour issues.

Welcomed the Haryana Government's move to regularise contract workers under the Kaushal Vikas Yojana, expressing gratitude to CM Nayab Singh Saini. Voiced concerns over the Face Recognition System (FRS) introduced for Anganwadi Workers under the ICDS scheme, citing harassment and practical difficulties. BMS demanded its withdrawal

Announced that the 20th All-India Conference of BMS will be held in Puri in February 2026, with around 2,500 delegates representing 42 Industrial Federations and 28 State units.

The BMS reiterated that implementation of all four labour codes is essential for worker welfare and industrial growth, and urged the government to act without further delay. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)