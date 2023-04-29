Three persons including a five year old girl have died after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said. 11 residents have also been rescued from the debris. Three people who died in the mishap have been identified as -- Navnath Sawant (35), Laxmidevi Ravi Mahatav (26) and Sona Mukesh Kori (four and half years). Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Two Dead, 12 Rescued After Godown Collapses in Maharashtra City; More Than 10 Still Feared Trapped.

Bhiwandi Building Collapse

Maharashtra: 3 dead in Bhiwandi building collapse. 11 rescued so far. Further operations underway: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/ZqARD6dDo9 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

