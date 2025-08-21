Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], August 21 (ANI): The last rites of Manisha, the 19-year-old teacher who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Haryana's Bhiwani on August 13, were performed on Thursday.

A large number of people, including locals, relatives and officials, gathered to pay their final respects.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will the Centre Use 8th CPC To Woo Government Employees and Pensioners Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025?.

Loharu SDM Manoj Kumar Dalal told ANI that the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The last rites of Manisha were completed today... The family demanded a CBI inquiry and that the postmortem be performed in AIIMS... The family demands justice... The government and the CBI will take action against the culprits... The family concluded the protests last evening..." he said.

Also Read | Ranchi Shocker: Shraddhanand Bal Vidyalaya Teacher Sends Obscene Texts to Female Students, Forces To Strip During Video Calls and Lures Them to Hotels; Probe Underway.

Meanwhile, internet services will remain suspended in Bhiwani till 11 am on August 22. In an order dated August 21, the Home Secretary of Haryana Government stated, "I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby extend the order of suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/ CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Bhiwani of Haryana State. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order."

"This order is being extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order only in the jurisdiction of district Bhiwani for next 24 hours i.e. 21.08.2025 11:00 hrs to 22.08.2025 11:00 hrs," the order reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the case would be handed over to the CBI.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "The state government and police administration are working with full seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for our daughter Manisha from Bhiwani and her family. I myself am continuously monitoring the reports of this case. Based on the family's demand, the Haryana government is going to hand over this case to the CBI for an impartial investigation. Full justice will be ensured in this matter."

The assurance came after a protest was held in the victim's village, Bhiwani, to demand a CBI investigation.

"This is a murder case. The Haryana government fooled us by calling it a suicide. We have two demands: first, there should be a CBI investigation. Secondly, for the third time, her post-mortem should take place in Delhi's AIIMS hospital," a protestor told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)