Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Four suspected members of Bangladeshi terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), arrested by the Madhya Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS), have been sent to 14-days police custody on Monday by a Bhopal court.

"Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Bhopal were sent to police remand for 14 days, said Nilendra Sharma, Special Public Prosecutor.

Also Read | Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu During an Interaction with the Participants of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

As per Madhya Pradesh ATS, the accused are allegedly associated with terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and involved in preparing a remote base for sleeper cells.

According to Police, the accused had prepared fake documents like Aadhar card, Voter ID and PAN card from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination For 12-14 Age Group, Boosters For All Above 60 from March 16.

The four terrorists will also be taken to the Bangladesh border from where they had infiltrated into India.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals told the court that it has distributed objectionable material in the Nishatpura area.

Nilendra Sharma added, "We demanded police remand from the court on two grounds. Firstly, on the basis of fake documents like Voter cards, Aadhar cards, pan cards from Saharanpur. The identity of all those people who were involved in making these fake documents has to be ensured and they will be questioned. Secondly, in the Nishatpura area of Bhopal, these people have contacted some people and distributed their 'jihadi' booklets. The identity of those people also needs to be ensured and they will be questioned."

Out of the four accused, three are from Bangladesh while one is a resident of Bihar.

The accused persons have been identified as Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohd Aqeel alias Ahmed (24), Zahooruddin alias Ibrahim alias Milon Pathan alias Jauhar Ali (28) and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen alias Akram Al Hasan alias Hussain. A huge amount of radical literature, electronic equipment and suspicious documents were recovered from their hideout during the raid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)