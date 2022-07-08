Bhopal, July 8: After a college in Bhopal penalised students for chanting religious hymns inside the campus, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday turned down the institution's fine pressed against the students and said that if the hymns are not chanted in one's own country then where else.

"No fine will be imposed, we've informed them (college). If Hanuman Chalisa is not chanted in Hindustan, there where?. We can make students understand," said Mishra. Mumbai: 'Hanuman Chalisa' Being Played From Loudspeakers at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Office in Ghatkopar (Watch Video).

Mishra also ordered the authorities to initiate a probe into the matter. "The issue is not what's being presented. Other students had complained due to the noise after Hanuman Chalisa was chanted (by 7 students). I have ordered the Collector to probe it," he added.

His remarks came in wake of the imposition of a fine of Rs 5000 on seven students at Vellore Institute of Technology - VIT Bhopal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa in campus.

