Bhopal, September 20: Schools re-opened in Bhopal for Classes one to five from September 20 with proper COVID-19 norms.

Speaking to ANI, Principal of Shashkiya Girls Higher Secondary School, Bhopal Dr Usha Khare said, "Today, the schools have been reopened for Classes one to five. We are following all the strict COVID guidelines and the students are also instructed for the same."

"We have also sanitiser dispensers in different corners of the school and social distancing is being maintained," Khare said adding that the classes will be held for only two hours for now.

Students of Shashkiya Girls Higher Secondary School were happy and excited about the reopening.

"I am very happy, even though I also like the online classes but in school, I am getting a chance to finally meet my friends and teachers," said Aliya Ali, a student of Shashkiya Girls Higher Secondary School.

"We have strictly instructed to follow all the COVID guidelines like wearing a mask, using sanitisers and not sharing our food," she added.

The parents of students were also glad about the reopening of the classes.

"Earlier, I was a bit hesitant but now I am happy to see my daughter going to school because ultimately the school education is really important and all the COVID protocols are also being followed," said Mohd Ashraf Khan, father of a student.

