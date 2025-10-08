Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Karlstad University, Sweden, have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony held at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, BHU, Varanasi.

The renewal reaffirms the two universities' long-standing partnership and their shared commitment to advancing academic collaboration, research, and intercultural exchange.

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

The MoU renewal ceremony was graced by Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor, BHU; Prof. Rajesh Singh, Coordinator (International Collaborations); Prof. Manoj Kumar Mishra, Coordinator, Malaviya Centre for Peace Research (MCPR); and Ajay Kumar Yadav, Assistant Professor, MCPR, Faculty of Social Sciences, BHU.

The delegation from Karlstad University included Prof. Pawel Odyniec, Head of the India Studies Program; Prof. Johanna Elfgren, Director of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Prof. Karoliina Alegod, Professor at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Their presence underscored the strengthening academic and cultural linkages between the two institutions.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Haryana's Inspector General Shoots Self to Death in Chandigarh; 'Will' and 'Final Note' Recovered (Watch Videos).

The renewed MoU focuses on collaborative research, faculty and student exchanges, joint seminars, and academic programs that promote global learning and peace studies.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor, BHU, expressed his satisfaction over the strengthening of this international partnership, noting that such collaborations "enrich academic excellence and foster mutual understanding between nations."

Prof. Pawel Odyniec emphasised Karlstad University's commitment to expanding cooperation in peace research, intercultural education, and transdisciplinary studies. He also announced that, under the renewed MoU, Karlstad University will offer courses either in person at Karlstad, Sweden, or online exclusively for BHU students and researchers, with the course fees being completely waived, thereby promoting equitable access to international learning and research opportunities.

This renewal marks a significant milestone in the continuing academic partnership between BHU and Karlstad University, fostering a shared vision of global education, peace, and sustainable development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)