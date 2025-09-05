Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Banaras Hindu University has secured 10th place in the overall category in the India Rankings 2025. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the rankings in New Delhi on Thursday.

BHU has climbed one spot to secure 10th place in the overall category as compared to the 11th spot in 2024. The university has been ranked 6th in the medical category, one level up from 7th place last year.

In the Dental category, BHU has climbed 2 levels up compared to 2024, and has been ranked the 15th best institution in the country in 2025. The university has successfully maintained 4th spot in the Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

Banaras Hindu University has been laying greater focus on further strengthening the teaching and research ecosystem, aiming to strive on the path of academic as well as institutional excellence.

Vice Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi expressed happiness over BHU's performance in the overall category. Acknowledging Improvements in rankings in the Medical as well as Dental categories, the Vice-Chancellor exuded confidence that it will encourage other institutes of the university to do even better.

Prof Chaturvedi mentioned that though the varsity has performed well, we should not be satisfied with this and reiterated the need for more concerted efforts.

He said, "There are areas where we have immense potential, but we have not been able to fully realise that. We need to focus on those areas while retaining our strengths in other areas."

This year marks the 10th edition of the NIRF India Rankings, covering 17 categories and subject domains, including a new category that assesses institutions' performance on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on environmentally sustainable practices.

The NIRF Rankings, instituted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2015, assess and rank higher education institutions across the country on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. These rankings are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in higher education. (ANI)

