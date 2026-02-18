Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that Bhupen Bora's resignation from the Congress was a "separation" of the party from Hindu society, labelling the former Congress leader as the last recognised Hindu leader within the state's Congress party.

While addressing the media, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Bhupen Bora was the last recognised Hindu leader of the Congress. Apart from him, if you ask about Debabrata Saikia, he is the son of Hiteshwar Saikia; Gaurav Gogoi is the son of Tarun Gogoi; Pradyut Bordoloi himself wins from a minority seat. Bhupen Bora was the last legitimate Hindu face of the Congress. His resignation is, in a way, like the Congress separating itself from Hindu society."

Also Read | Ramadan 2026: Shops, Hotels in Telangana Allowed To Remain Open Throughout Night From February 19 to March 20 During Holy Month.

Sarma's comments come amid an announcement that the former Assam Congress chief is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22. This major shift comes just one day after Borah tendered his resignation from Congress, marking a pivotal development in the buildup to the state Assembly elections.

Borah had tendered his resignation on February 16, expressing dissatisfaction over the party's internal decision-making, particularly regarding participation in the Majuli yatra.

Also Read | Harbarinder Singh Shot Dead: AAP Sarpanch Killed in Punjab's Tarn Taran During Wedding Function, 2nd Killing in 2 Months.

Addressing a press conference alongside Borah, Sarma said that BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia will work out the details of the joining, which has been approved by the party's National President Nitin Nabin.

"Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur. He is the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress. Our National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him," he said.

"Bhupen Borah will be accorded all due respect and dignity. Joining the BJP will be like a homecoming for him because it is a party with many people like him, whose fathers did not occupy any high offices," he added.

Showing BJP's strength, Assam CM Sarma said, "Bhupen Borah's joining will completely create an image, which is a reality too, that Congress is no longer a party of mainstream Assamese people." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)