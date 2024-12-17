Thimphu [Bhutan], December 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay attended a business event hosted by the Assam Government on 'Advantage Assam 2.0- Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', an release stated.

In his keynote address at the La Meridian Hotel in Thimphu, CM Sarma shared how Assam is transforming its infrastructure and generating new opportunities for trade and investment partnerships.

Also Read | Rajasthan Phone Tapping Case: Lokesh Sharma, Former Officer on Special Duty to Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot, Turns Approver.

The summit will showcase how Assam is engineering its growth in different sectors to become a driver of the success of the Act East Policy.

Starting the roadshow from Bhutan is a testament to Assam and Bhutan's enduring bond, a relationship nurtured over centuries through cultural, historical and economic exchanges, the Chief Minister added.

Also Read | Tulsi Gowda Dies at 86: Padma Shri Awardee Environmentalist Known As 'Vruksha Maate' Passes Away Due to Age-Related Ailments.

Referring to the 117th National Day of Bhutan on December 17, the Chief Minister said that he felt privileged to have been invited to the occasion.

He said that Assam and Bhutan share an enduring bond, a relationship nurtured over centuries through cultural, historical and economic exchanges. The ancient trade routes connecting the two geographical territories were not merely conduits for goods like tea, silk and other commodities but were lifelines of mutual understanding and interdependence, the release stated.

The visit of Bhutan's PM to Assam in November last year further strengthened this bond, inspiring both Assam and Bhutan to explore new ideas and initiatives to enhance cooperation in several key areas for mutual growth and prosperity. He said that he is delighted to announce that Assam is hosting Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 on February 25-26 in Guwahati. This pivotal event, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, aims at catalyzing investments and fostering partnerships across South Asia.

CM Sarma further said that Assam is grateful to Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for his gracious presence at the last edition of Advantage Assam. He also extended his humble request and heartfelt invitation to the Prime Minister Bhutan, to grace this Summit and the Mega Cultural Event with his esteemed presence, which would further strengthen the shared vision for regional prosperity.

Underscoring the areas where Assam and Bhutan can collaborate, the Chief Minister said that energy cooperation considering Bhutan's exemplary hydropower partnership with India, the Chief Minister said that Assam has an opportunity to be a significant beneficiary of this initiative, contributing to the shared goal of promoting renewable energy and economic growth.

He also said that in Tourism and Cultural Exchange Assam and Bhutan together form a tapestry of natural and cultural wonders. "Collaborative tourism circuits linking Bhutan's pristine landscapes with Assam's iconic sites such as Kaziranga and Manas National Park as well as Majuli will enhance eco-tourism and promote conservation. Joint efforts in wildlife tourism and preservation in border areas will further enrich this partnership," the CM said.

Healthcare Assam's extensive Cancer Care Network, one of the largest in South Asia, is open to serving Bhutanese patients, ensuring timely and quality medical interventions. Mutually beneficial cooperation in this area can play a pivotal role in fostering a healthy population across borders.

The Chief Minister said that in Education and Skill Development Assam's educational institutions welcome Bhutanese students, offering reservation of 5 seats in government medical colleges. Assam also offers specialized programs for Bhutanese students in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and GNM training. These opportunities will empower Bhutanese youth with world-class skills and knowledge.

He added that the burgeoning ethanol and agro-industrial sectors in Assam present opportunities for Bhutan's agricultural products, including maize and bamboo. State government also encourages Bhutanese enterprises to explore Assam's markets in sectors like food and beverages, poultry and minerals.

CM Sarma said that Assam's admiration for Bhutan's visionary leadership and its socio-economic reforms, serve as a beacon for regional progress. The forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is poised to become a transformative platform for forging stronger ties and exploring untapped opportunities for collaboration, the release added.

The Chief Minister, on this occasion, warmly invited Bhutanese leaders, business stakeholders and visionaries to join the Summit in February.

The cabinet ministers of Bhutan, India's Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela, business delegates from Bhutan, stakeholders and a host of others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)