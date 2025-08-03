Patna (Bihar) [India], August 3 (ANI): Two minor siblings were burned after being hit with bricks and strangulated in their homes in Bihar's Nagwa village, under the Janipur police station limits. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, Patna police said.

Patna police's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey K Sharma, while addressing a press conference on Saturday (August 2), mentioned that the siblings were sleeping in their houses, when the accused, who was known to the victims, came in with a kerosene bottle, with the intention of killing and burning the victims to hide the evidence. The bodies were first found by the mother of the children, Shobha Devi, an AIIMS Patna security guard.

"It was a pre-planned murder. The accused bought kerosene oil in the morning from the nearby shop and hit the boy with a brick and strangulated the girl. To hide the evidence, the bodies were set on fire. The accused confessed to committing the crime during questioning. This incident was done in connection with an unsuccessful relationship," SSP Sharma said.

According to the police, Shubham Kumar (alias Sunny Kumar), 19 years old, and Roshan Kumar (19), were arrested in connection to the case.

"On the eve of 31st July, bodies of two children were recovered from the Nagwa village under the Janipur police station limits in Patna," the police official said.

The incident, which happened on July 31 under the Janipur police station limits in Patna, was promptly solved within 24 hours, according to the police.

Additionally, police officials also said that Phulwari MLA Gopal Ravidas has been booked for allegedly obstructing the investigation into the case.

"Some people, for personal gains, stopped the police from doing the investigation...The SHO was being targeted. In this incident, the road was blocked and the police were stopped from investigating the case. FIR has been filed by the police against local MLA Gopal Ravidas and others," the SSP added.

The case was registered under sections 103 (1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

