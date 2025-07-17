Danapur (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): In another instance of crime in Bihar, on Thursday morning, a blood-soaked body of Rakesh Singh's 20-year-old son Shivam alias Bunty was found lying outside his house in Hathiyakandh village under Shahpur police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Patna, Bhanu Pratap Singh stated.

According to the deceased's family members, Shivam used to study in a rented house in Danapur with his parents and had come to the village only four days ago.

The deceased's grandfather Devendra Singh said that on Sunday night he came to sleep in their room but went to another room saying that he will come after putting the mobile on charge, then when he did not come back, he thought that he might have slept in the same room, but in the morning his body was found outside the house.

SP Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that Shivam was brutally murdered by attacking him with a sharp weapon on the head. He added that upon receiving the information, the in-charge of the Shahpur police station arrived at the scene with his team and began investigating the case. There is an atmosphere of panic and anger in the village due to this tragic incident.

"A person named Shivam alias Bunty, was killed with a sharp weapon... FSL team has collected samples from the spot. The body is being sent for post-mortem and further investigation is ongoing... A conclusion will be reached only after collecting all evidence and facts. CCTV footage is being examined and we have spoken to the family members. The man was last seen at 11 pm last night... Prima facie, it appears to be a case of mutual conflict and the victim and the suspect may know each other," SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

In another incident, unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment, police said on Thursday.

The prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. (ANI)

