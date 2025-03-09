Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) Around 25 fowls have been culled in Bihar's capital Patna after tests of samples of dead birds confirmed avian influenza infection, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh said it is being examined whether the viral infection has spread among those who work in poultry units.

The authorities have started collecting samples from poultry farms located within a three-kilometre radius of the locality around Veterinary College near the airport here after at least 25 birds were found dead there a few days ago.

"The samples of the dead birds were sent to a laboratory for tests, and the reports confirmed that they died of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza infection. Now, we have started collecting samples from poultry farms located within a three-kilometre radius of the locality around the Veterinary College near the airport. We are also collecting samples of those who are working at these poultry units," Singh told PTI.

Some samples collected during the survey have been sent to the laboratory for tests, he said.

"The authorities concerned culled around 25 birds to prevent the spreading of the infection," he said.

Singh also said there is no need to panic as all precautionary measures are being taken by the authorities concerned in the district.

"Patna has not been declared as a bird flu-affected district so far, and steps will be taken accordingly once we get reports of samples which are being collected from poultry farms," he added.

Notably, fear of bird flu gripped Bihar's Jehanabad district after several crows were found dead there recently.

The samples of dead crows were taken from the Police Lines area in the district.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday told reporters that the department is keeping a close watch on the developments.

"The health department is coordinating with other wings of the government in this regard", he added.

