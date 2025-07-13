Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): A 50-year-old man was shot dead in the Pipra Police Station area of Bihar's Patna district, police said.

According to the police, the victim, Surendra Kumar, a resident of Shivpura village, was working at his farm on Saturday when an unidentified assailant fired at him and fled the scene.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Man Held for Posing As Hindu to Marry Woman at Temple in Pratapgarh.

"On 12/7/25, Surendra Kumar, aged 50 years, resident of village Shivpura under PS Pipra, was shot at when he was working at his farm. When he was watering his crops, an unidentified person shot at him and fled the scene," Kanhaiya Singh, SDPO, Masaurhi (Patna), told ANI.

"He was taken to AIIMS, where he died during treatment. Statements of relatives has been taken and an investigation has begun. FSL team has been informed," he added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Train Fire: Diesel-Laden Goods Train Catches Fire Near Tiruvallur; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, incidents of crime continue to be on the rise in Bihar.

The body of a woman was found in Pirapur of Goraul police station area of Vaishali district, said the police, adding that Station House Officers of Bhagwanpur Police Station and Goraul Police Station have been suspended after a preliminary investigation found out that they refused to file a missing complaint of the woman's mother.

The police also said that the accused in the case had been identified, and the arrest would take place soon.

"The body of a woman was recovered. On investigation, we found out that her mother tried to file a (missing) complaint at the Bhagwanpur Police Station and the Goraul Police Station, but the SHOs at these stations did not file the complaint," Vaishali SP Lalit Mohan Sharma told ANI.

"Action has been taken against Bhagwanpur SHO, and Goraul SHO has been suspended. The investigation is underway. The accused has been identified, and soon we will arrest him," he added.

According to the police, the girl had gone to her college located in Bhagwanpur to get her admit card, but suddenly went missing from the college.

The body was found under the ground in a corn field in Pidapur village, just 1.5 KM from her house.

On June 12, Businessman Vikram Jha was shot by an unidentified person in the Ram Krishna Nagar area and died while being taken to the hospital.

According to police, Jha was shot by a person who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Jha, originally from Darbhanga district, had been living in Patna for a year and ran a grocery store. He lived with his family on the first floor of the same building.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the state's law and order situation, following the killing of Jha.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Murder of businessman Vikram Jha by shooting in Patna! DK Tax transfer industry is the main reason for the chaotic situation in the state. Why is the unconscious Chief Minister silent? Who is responsible for the hundreds of murders happening daily? Bhrasta (corrupt) Bhoonja Party, answer."

Earlier, on July 4, businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near the main gate of his house in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area. He had previously requested police protection for his family. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)