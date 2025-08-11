Rohtas (Bihar) [India], August 11 (ANI): Following residential certificate applications for dogs in Bihar, an application was made for obtaining a residential certificate in the name of a cat in Rohtas on Monday.

An application with the applicant's name, Cat Kumar, with Catty Boss as the father and Catiya Devi as the mother, was submitted to the authorities.

Following the instructions of Rohtas District Magistrate (DM) Udita Singh, Nasriganj Revenue Officer Kaushal Patel has registered a case against unknown persons at Nasriganj police station.

The investigation in the case is underway.

Earlier on July 30, in a similar incident, an application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of "Dogesh Babu," with a dog's photo, prompting the Nawada District Magistrate to order action. The DM has instructed the local police to file an FIR and investigate the matter thoroughly.

An online application was submitted to the Sirdala RTPS (Right to Public Service) office by a person requesting a residential certificate for their pet dog, Dogesh Babu. The application also has a picture of a pet dog.

When the matter came to light, Nawada District Magistrate Ravi Prakash took it seriously and directed the concerned officials to investigate and take necessary action.

DM Ravi Prakash said that "Such tampering with administrative processes is not acceptable under any circumstances. Action will be taken against the culprits." He wrote on the social media platform, "copycats... or rather copycats, were caught trying to apply for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli. FIR is being registered for cheap and cheap humour-satire."

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, a valid residential certificate was issued in the name of a dog in the Masaurhi zone office of Patna. After which, this matter went viral on social media all over Bihar, now this incident of Sirdala in Nawada has again raised questions on the authenticity of government documents. (ANI)

