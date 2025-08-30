Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in last leg of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' (Photo/AICC)

Chapra (Bihar) [India], August 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the last leg of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Saran.

In a social media post on X, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal welcomed him to the "historic" movement to protect democracy.

"This morning, Ex UP CM Sh. @yadavakhilesh ji joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Saran! Welcomed him to this historic movement to protect democracy. He has been a steadfast ally in our fight against the BJP's destruction of our democracy, and a strong voice for the poor and underprivileged in UP and across the country," Venugopal posted on X.

Today marks the second last day of the INDIA bloc's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which aims to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders in Bihar, will culminate in a grand finale with a march in Patna on September 1. Instead of a rally, the yatra will conclude with top leaders addressing the crowd at various points during the protest, as the Patna administration did not grant permission for the rally.

August 30's Voter Adhikar Yatra is conducted in Chapra, Saran, to Arrah, Bhojpur.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, alleging that the poll body has become the "Jugaad Commission" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The SP chief arrived in Bihar on Friday to attend the Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"I have come here to join the Voter Adhikar Yatra. I would like to congratulate the people of Bihar for supporting the Yatra. The voice of Bihar is being heard across the country. The BJP is going to go out of Bihar this time. They have subverted the rights in the Constitution," the SP leader told reporters in Patna.

Taking a jibe at the ECI, he said that the people of Bihar have instead decided to carry out an "SIR of the Election Commission" itself.

"The rights, which are ours of voting, I am happy that the people of Bihar, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi took out the yatra and have done the work of going to conduct an SIR on the Election Commission, which has become a 'Jugaad Commission' of the BJP," Akhilesh said.

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

The high-stakes Bihar assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (ANI)

