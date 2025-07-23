Patna, Jul 23 (PTI) The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed several Bills through voice vote after the opposition staged a walkout despite moving amendments.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha moved the 'Bihar Agriculture University (Amendment) Bill-2025', which aims to ensure recruitment of all faculty members in the university located in Sabour in Bhagalpur, through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

"This will also ensure transparency in the recruitment process of the university and will enhance quality in the ongoing research work", said Sinha, who also holds the portfolio of the agriculture department.

The Bill was passed by the house.

Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh introduced the "Bihar Shop Establishment (Employment Regulation and Service Conditions) Bill, 2025, in the assembly. It seeks to benefit employees working in shops and commercial establishments.

"The Bill mandates weekly paid leave and allows for seven days of paid sick leave annually. Workers cannot be asked to work more than nine hours a day or 48 hours a week. Registration will now be required for shops and establishments employing ten or more workers, while those with fewer than ten employees will be exempted," Singh told reporters after the bill was passed.

Businesses falling under the registration criteria must complete the process within six months of the implementation of new rules, he said.

The assembly also passed a Bill that seeks to establish Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University in the state.

The university will impart skill development training to connect youths with self-employment opportunities.

Besides, the assembly passed the Bihar Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025.

Under this bill, the state government will register all part-time platform-based gig workers and extend social security benefits, including insurance coverage.

"In the event of an accidental death while on duty, an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the worker's family. For accidents leading to hospitalisation, a compensation of Rs 16,000 for stays exceeding one week and Rs 5,400 for shorter durations will be offered," said the labour resources minister.

Another Bill which was passed is the Factory (Bihar Amendment) Bill, 2025. After it becomes a law, workers employed in factories will be entitled to double wages for any work exceeding 48 hours in a week in the state.

While daily working hours can be extended up to 12 hours, the total must not exceed 48 hours weekly, it said.

Earlier in the day, high drama unfolded in the Assembly in the first half after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's intervention during Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's statement on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls triggered a heated exchange.

When the House reassembled after lunch, members of the opposition trooped into the well, raising slogans and waving placards, but staged a walkout after a few minutes of ruckus.

