Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday said that the announcement of further seat sharing will be made following a meeting, as the two-phased Bihar assembly elections for all 243 constituencies will be held on November 6 and November 11.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

He further said that the INDIA bloc will jointly contest the elections in the State.

On seat sharing in Mahagathbandhan, Khera told reporters, "... A meeting will happen, and only then will the announcement of further seat sharing be made... We are all contesting the election together."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh informed that the process of seat-sharing is also reaching the final stage.

He confirmed that the announcement will be made in the upcoming days.

The Congress leader said, "The seat allocation is almost done, but at the last moment, some difficulties arise in all parties, these are there in the NDA as well and here too. Everything will be announced in 1-2 days."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday repeated his poll promise of providing a government to every family ahead of the two-phased Bihar assembly polls.

"The family that does not have a government job will get a government job, and from November 14 onwards, the people of Bihar will be free from unemployment," Yadav said while speaking to the media.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

