Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday asserted that the party will put all its weight behind RJD and Congress for the two-phased Bihar assembly polls and will campaign for the INDIA bloc there in case the two opposition parties "call them"

The polling for the 243 assembly constituencies will take place on November 6 and November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.

Sule remarked that the Chief Ministerial candidate will be announced as the elections approach in the State.

"We will fight there (in Bihar) with full strength alongside Congress and RJD, we will provide whatever help we can from here, and if they call us there, we will go there too, but the face of the Chief Minister will be decided when the time comes. Has the BJP's Chief Minister face been decided yet?" she said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: BJP Announces Sat Pal Sharma, Rakesh Mahajan and Ghulam Mohammed Mir As Candidates for Polls.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday repeated his poll promise of providing a government to every family ahead of the two-phased Bihar assembly polls.

"The family that does not have a government job will get a government job, and from November 14 onwards, the people of Bihar will be free from unemployment," Yadav said while speaking to the media.

The primary contest in Bihar is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The INDIA bloc includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Prashant Kishor, who is the founder of the Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)