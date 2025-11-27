New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday spoke about the party's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, stating that important senior BJP leaders from various states were assigned responsibilities as migrant leaders across different Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

During a dinner meeting with BJP National President & Union Minister JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President also emphasised that, after achieving a thumping majority in the Bihar Assembly, they organised a programme of gratitude and congratulations for these leaders who dedicated two months to the elections.

"In the Bihar Assembly elections, important senior BJP leaders from various states were given responsibilities as migrant leaders in different Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. Given the thumping majority achieved in the Bihar Assembly, a congratulations and gratitude programme was organised for these leaders who dedicated two months to the elections..." Jaiswal told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda hosted a special dinner party to celebrate the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

To mark the victory in Bihar, a dinner party was held at the BJP National President JP Nadda's home. Home Minister Amit Shah, Election Incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, BJP leader Vijay Sinha, Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and all those responsible for the Bihar elections attended the dinner party.

As per the sources, the Home Minister said in Wednesday's meeting and dinner party that the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections is a victory for the entire country, "Bihar's victory is a victory for every Indian's resolve to drive out infiltrators from the country."

"The people have unwavering love and trust in Modi's leadership. The people of Bihar wholeheartedly supported the duo of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar," he said. Furthermore, he said that the Bihar elections are a victory for the NDA's unity and strength, and that the five NDA parties fought together like the five Pandavas.

"The people of Bihar have shown that the NDA government led by Modi, which not only promises but also delivers, is the people's choice. The hard work of JDU workers in this victory cannot be praised enough. Lastly, he addressed the issue of infiltrators," said the Home Minister, as per a release. (ANI)

