Patna, June 10: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi has demanded an investigation by the Technical Expert Committee and the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in connection with the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur.

"We demand Technical Expert Committee carry out the investigation. CBI should also investigate the matter. The design was approved by the Bihar Government. They are so many speculations involved in this. Why did it take nine years? The CM himself was monitoring and always questioned why it took so long. How was he monitoring? We want Technical Expert Committee and CBI to investigate the matter," the BJP leader said. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Construction Company Involved in Collapsed Bhagalpur Bridge Also Working on Gujarat Projects.

The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019. The foundation stone of the structure was laid in February 2014, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, Bihar Government on Tuesday slapped show cause notice on the construction company after the incident.

"A show cause notice is being issued to the construction company, and action will be taken against the contractors and engineers involved in the project who have already been removed. The bridge will be constructed in a time-bound manner as it is a dream project of CM," said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bhagalpur.

Meanwhile, As the politics over the bridge collapse in Bihar gained momentum, the state Minister and elder brother to Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of demolishing the bridge. "BJP has demolished the bridge. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)