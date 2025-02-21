Sasaram (Bihar), Feb 21 (PTI) A minor boy was shot dead, while another suffered injuries following a clash between two groups of students in Bihar's Rohtas district on Friday, police said.

The Class-10 student, Amit Kumar, succumbed to injuries during treatment, and his classmate has been detained for the crime, Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation took place between two groups of students inside an examination centre in Sasaram on Thursday... When Amit and another student, Sanjit Kumar, were returning home in an autorickshaw, they were stopped by one of their classmates who shot at them and fled," he said.

A police team reached the spot and took them to the nearest government hospital.

“While Amit died during treatment, the condition of Sajnit is reported to be stable. A case has been registered and the minor boy who fired at his classmates detained. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

The exact cause behind the clash and the subsequent firing is yet to be known, he added.

