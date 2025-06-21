Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 (ANI): Widowed women, senior citizens, and differently abled people covered under Bihar government's Social Security Pension Schemes will now be receiving Rs 1,100 pension per month, up from Rs 400, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Saturday.

Posting about the decision, the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X, "I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, widowed women, elderly and disabled people will now get a pension of Rs. 1,100 instead of Rs. 400 every month."

According to the CM, the increased amount will start to be credited from July 10, with the government ensuring that the beneficiaries get the amount on the 10th of every month, impacting and helping 1,969,255 beneficiaries.

"All beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot. The elderly are a precious part of society, and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," the post added.

The decision of CM Kumar comes a few months before the state assembly elections are expected to take place.

Meanwhile, thanking the Bihar CM for increasing the amount in the pension schemes, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary called it a 'historic day,' saying, "Today is a historic day as the CM has increased the pensions for widows, the elderly, and the specially abled. I thank the CM for this."

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Muneja Begum, living in Gopalganj, said that her economic situation has changed drastically with the schemes implemented by the state government, expressing happiness in the leadership of CM Kumar.

"I am very satisfied with my Chief Minister and with the work done by him. Since the implementation of our livelihood project, our position has changed, our economic situation and social status have increased drastically," the woman told ANI.

The increase in the pension schemes comes just a week after CM Kumar transferred more than Rs 200 crores to lakhs of beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Schemes.

