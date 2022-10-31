Patna (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

CM Kumar has also demanded an inquiry into the mishap.

"It is a sad incident. Many people have died. It was an old bridge which was repaired recently. Government should look into it," Bihar Chief Minister told media persons here.

According to the latest estimates, at least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people, into the Machchhu River.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Kevadia said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts. "The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

"The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi last night and has been holding the command of search and rescue operation since yesterday.

The Prime Minister who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan also cancelled his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad today.

The suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district had collapsed and at least 130 deaths have been reported so far. Visuals showed people falling into the river below. The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

"An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 114 (abettor present when offense is committed) of the India Penal Code," said Morbi B Division Police Inspector, Prakashbhai Dekavadiya. (ANI)

