Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) Bihar's Director-General of Police SK Singhal will continue in his post till December 2022, more than a year after attaining the age of superannuation, as per a notification issued by the state Home Department.

Singhal, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was scheduled to retire in August this year.

The notification, issued on Monday, invoked a Supreme Court judgement of July, 2018 that lays down the conditions in which a DGP could be given an extension of term beyond the date of superannuation for "a reasonable period".

Singhal was initially appointed to the top post as a stop-gap arrangement after his predecessor Gupteshwar Pandey took VRS and joined politics a few months ago.

He was made full-time DGP after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned for yet another term in office.

Singhal hails from Punjab and has been on assignments such as the Additional Director-General (Police Headquarters).

Recently, he was accused of not answering phone calls of journalists who wanted to share information relating to a high-profile murder case.

The chief minister snubbed the journalists making the accusations, but followed it up with a phone call to Singhal with instructions that he remains more accessible.

