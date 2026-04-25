Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid political controversy over alleged remarks on women in politics, JDU leader Rina Choudhary on Saturday reacted strongly after an FIR was lodged against Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, calling his statements "deeply insulting" and demanding a public apology.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav had slammed politicians for their attitude towards women and alleged that "90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians".

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"The statement he made 2-3 days ago -- it was an insult to women, leaving nothing untouched. We filed an FIR at Shastri Nagar police station, demanding that he apologise publicly and never dare to make such remarks again. If he does, he is unfit to sit in Parliament. His words have hurt not just one woman but women across India, from Bihar to the rest of the country," Rina Choudhary said.

She further added, "We ask Pappu Yadav: your own family has been in politics -- your mother, your wife as MP in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Would they accept such comments? Then why demean other women with such disrespect."

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On Monday, Pappu Yadav while speaking on Women's Reservation Amendment Bill at a press conference, Yadav claimed that women are elevated to the status of goddesses but are not given respect, and the system and society are responsible for it.

"In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this. 90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians," he said in remarks seen as very objectionable and controversial.

Bihar State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of controversial remarks made by Pappu Yadav about politicians and women in politics, which sparked strong reactions. (ANI)

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