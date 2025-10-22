Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], October 22 (ANI): Four miscreants were arrested after a clash between two communities during Kali Puja in the Karodi Bazaar area of the Habibpur police station in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Senior Superintendent of Police Hridya Kant said.

The police official said that tensions between the two groups rose again in the evening, but the police managed to restore peace.

SSP Hriday Kant told reporters, "We received information regarding clashes between two communities in the Karodi Bazaar area. Four people were arrested till the afternoon. Following the confusion, tensions between the group rose again in the evening. The situation is peaceful now."

"A team is investigating the incident. Appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators," he added.

The clash occurred on Tuesday after some anti-social elements, reportedly, burned a poster of a particular community. This led to protests and a ruckus in the area.

A large number of police personnel, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and riot control forces were deployed.

The police conducted a raid and arrested four miscreants.

According to the Sarpanch of the Emampur Village in Bhagalpur, the police have restored peace in the region, and no one was injured in the clashes.

Sarpanch Rinku told reporters, "The incident occurred at 1:30 am, but got reignited at 7 am in the morning. Bhagalpur administration restored peace. However, in the evening, a situation arose again. But Bhagalpur SSP, City DSPs, and police officers restored peace."

The Sarpanch appealed to the people to celebrate the festivals peacefully.

"No one was injured. I appeal to the residents of Bhagalpur to celebrate Kali Puja and Durga Puja peacefully," he added.

Notably, this incident comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The State is set to undergo polling on November 6 and November 11, with counting on November 14.

