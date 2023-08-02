New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Bihar Government on Wednesday filed a caveat in Supreme Court in matter pertaining to Patna High Court judgement upholding the caste survey ordered by the state government.

A Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against them without being heard.

The Patna High Court dismissed pleas challenging the Nitish Kumar government's decision to conduct the survey based on castes.

This comes after the Patna High Court upheld the caste survey being conducted by the Bihar government. In the survey, data pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, socioeconomic conditions, etc would be collected.

The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census.

The survey would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores in an estimated 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, which have 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies. (ANI)

