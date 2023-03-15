Patna, Mar 15 (PTI) To bring more farmers and entrepreneurs into the fold of sericulture and also to attain self-sufficiency in silk production, the Bihar government on Wednesday announced that farmers would be provided advanced technological support for increasing productivity of cocoon and raw silk in the state.

The state government also announced that more farmers, who are engaged in sericulture, will be provided skilled training and technical guidance in mulberry cultivation, silkworm rearing and silk reeling activities.

Also Read | Goa Government Introduces Artificial Intelligence Signals To Tackle Traffic Woes, Issue E-Challans (Watch Video).

Participating in the debate on Industries department budget for 2023-24 in the state assembly, Bihar Industry minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said, "The Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar has decided to provide advanced infrastructural facilities to farmers engaged in sericulture in the state. Around 5,277 farmers in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts are already availing facilities being provided by the department to increase the production of mulberry.

"Similarly, more than 300 farmers in Banka, Munger, Nawada, Kaimur and Jamui districts have been provided motorized spinning machines by the department".

Also Read | BSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Know Likely Date and How To Check Bihar Board Inter Results Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The government is motivating the farmers and entrepreneurs to adopt improved technologies to bring down the production cost by increasing production and productivity of quality cocoons and silk. In order to help farmers and provide them raw material throughout the year, the government has decided to establish ‘Cocoon Banks' in Banka district, the minister said.

Bihar has already received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for producing Bhagalpuri silk that helps in getting recognition for the product in the global market, he said. The Bhagalpur cluster also holds the second position in production and export of silk in India, only after Karnataka.

There are three varieties of silk produced and woven in the state: Tassar, Eri and Mulberry. Tassar Silk of Bhagalpur and Banka is a special product of Bihar. Two districts --Banka and Jamui-- are the major Tassar cocoon producing districts of the state.

The minister also announced that in an attempt to provide impetus to domestically manufactured goods and employment opportunities to the people of the state, the Industries department has directed all state controlled bodies to accord priority and price preference in government procurement to products manufactured by industrial units located within the state.

The department has directed that the existing state's 'Purchase Preference Policy-2002' and 'The Bihar Finance (Amendment) Rules, 2005' should be strictly followed and ‘purchase preference must be given to domestic manufacturers and suppliers in government procurement.

The assembly passed the of Industries department's budget (of Rs 1648.81 crore) for the year 2023-24 by voice vote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)