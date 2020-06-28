Patna, Jun 28 (PTI) The Bihar government aims to provide irrigation facility to every farm for which plot-wise survey would be carried out to make a correct assessment of its irrigation capacity, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Sunday.

The chief minister directed officials to conduct the survey in order to ensure supply of water to every field for irrigation purpose, an official release said.

He also asked them to carry out an assessment to find out the type of irrigation which is best suited for a particular area.

A plan should be prepared which should have data on the availability of water in a particular area, and a strategy for increasing it in the area, the release said.

Kumar gave necessary directions to the officials during a meeting where the Water Resources Department gave a presentation on 'Utkrisht Sinchai Unnat Fasal Abhiyan and Baghmati Flood Management scheme, Phase-3B and 5.

Kumar also asked officials to explore the possibilities of inter-linking of rivers.

Mentioning that a scheme should be formulated to utilise optimum level of surface water for irrigation, he said that ground water table can be increased by rain water harvesting.

Irrigation capacity should be augmented with the help of large and medium irrigation projects, he said.

The chief minister said that farmers are being given power connections through agriculture feeder for irrigating their fields at a cheaper rate.

The cost of irrigation is reduced substantially which is evident from the fact that it costs Rs 100 for a farmer to irrigate his land with diesel while the same cost comes down to Rs 5 if it is irrigated with the use of electricity.

