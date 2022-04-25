Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Apr 25 (PTI) The authorities have ordered an investigation after it came to light that a portion of land on which a government health centre was set up around 50 years ago in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was sold off and registered, a minister said here on Monday.

The primary health centre located at Muraul village under Jamura panchayat block, established in 1975, has not been functioning now and the building is in a dilapidated condition.

“This is a serious matter and a high-level inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in it. How the land belonging to the state health centre was sold and also registered, needs to be probed thoroughly,” Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Ram Surat Kumar said.

The matter came to light after the local Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar received a request for the mutation of the sold land.

“Around 36 decimal of the total land of the health centre has been sold off. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Documents of the land are also being examined," Kumar told reporters.

According to Ajay Kumar Nirala, Mukhiya of Jamura panchayat, around one acre of land was donated to the state government for setting up a health centre in the area in 1975.

The cost of the land that has been sold must be in crores, he said.

Earlier this month, a 60-feet-long steel bridge was dismantled and stolen by a group of men posing as government officers in Bihar's Rohtas district. The defunct bridge, weighing 500 tons, was built over a canal in 1972.

Eight people including a sub-divisional officer of the water resources department were arrested in connection with the case.

