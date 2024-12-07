Patna, Dec 7 (PTI) The Bihar government has increased the monetary reward for gallantry award winners, and those winning Param Vir Chakra from the state will now be given Rs 1 crore instead of the previous Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The Param Vir Chakra is India's top military decoration awarded for the highest degree of valour or self-sacrifice in the presence of the enemy.

The state government also hiked the reward amount for Ashok Chakra awardees from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, for Mahaveer Chakra from Rs 5 lakh to 50 lakh, for Kirti Chakra from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, for Veera Chakra from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, and for Shaurya Chakra from Rs 1.5 lakh to 8 lakh, according to a notification.

The Army, Navy or Air Force Medal winners will get Rs 7 lakh instead of the current Rs 75,000 and in Mention in Dispatches cases, the reward was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 6 lakh, the notification said.

Talking to PTI, Home Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said, “The state government is committed to the welfare of the personnel of the armed forces from the state.”

“Apart from increasing the monetary reward to any armed personnel from the state who receives gallantry awards, the state government has decided to open 12 more district soldier welfare offices in the state which will become functional in the coming six months. There are already 13 district soldier welfare offices in the state,” he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended greetings to all rank and file of the armed forces, and ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

A delegation of Sainik Kalyan directorate led by Director Brig Mrigendra Kumar called on the CM on the occasion. Kumar informed them about the government's decision to increase the monetary reward for gallantry award winners from the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, “The CM, on the occasion, appealed to the people to contribute generously towards the Armed Forces Flag Day fund in support of the families of the brave soldiers who had sacrificed their lives in defending the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

Kumar also informed the delegation about the decisions taken by the state government for the welfare of the soldiers and their families belonging to the state, it said.

He also told them about the government's recent decision to enhance the ex-gratia amount to Rs 21 lakh from Rs 11 lakh for the kin of army and Central Armed Police Forces personnel hailing from Bihar, who are killed in various operations or war-like situations.

In the case of soldiers who are martyred in Bihar but are not residents of the state, their families will also get an ex-gratia amount of Rs 21 lakh, said a proposal mooted by the state home department before the cabinet.

