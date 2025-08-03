Patna (Bihar) [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday highlighted the significant contribution of Makhana production in Bihar and the continuous efforts to connect agricultural science with the farms.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, officials and dignitaries in Patna, Agriculture Minister Chouhan said that Bihar is a pioneer in Makhana production.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: ECI Refutes LoP Rahul Gandhi's Accusations on Electoral Roll Revision in State, Says 'Entire Election Process Is Conducted in a Decentralised Manner'.

"The legacy of knowledge and industriousness of this state is incomparable. The land witnessed Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha, which gave a new direction to India's freedom struggle," he added.

The Union Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make farming profitable. Over Rs. 3,77,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme so far. On this occasion, over Rs. 20,000 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers, providing financial assistance to lakhs of farmer families across the country.

Also Read | Robert Vadra in Trouble: Delhi Court Issues Notice to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband in Connection With Money Laundering Case Linked To Land Deal.

Chouhan emphasised efforts like Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana to increase agricultural productivity per hectare, especially in low productivity areas. He highlighted the significant contribution of Makhana production in Bihar and the continuous efforts to connect agricultural science with the farms.

The Union Minister assured the timely and adequate availability of fertilisers and pesticides. He also informed about the efforts under various schemes to provide compensation in case of crop failure. He said that now the crops are procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), to which 50 per cent profit is added on the production cost. This reflects the farmer-centric approach of the government.

Highlighting the measures for farmers' welfare, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said that with the help of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), the government is ensuring that the assistance reaches directly into the accounts of the farmers. He said, "Earlier, farmers used to get only a few pennies of Rs. 1 sent by the government, but now they receive the whole amount without any leakage." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)