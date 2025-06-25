Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) A man, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in murder cases, on Wednesday suffered bullet injuries in an exchange of fire here on Wednesday, following an alleged attempt to escape custody and shoot at officers escorting him to a police station, officials said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when he was being taken to Sultanganj police station. The man was earlier arrested by a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police.

“The accused had concealed a pistol in his clothes. He suddenly attempted to escape from custody and also opened fire on the officers escorting him. The security personnel retaliated and resorted to a controlled firing. He was overpowered following a minor scuffle, and suffered a bullet injury in the leg. A policeman was also injured,” an official statement said.

The injured police officer and the arrested accused have been admitted to the nearest government hospital, where their condition is reported to be out of danger, it added.

