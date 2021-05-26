Sasaram (Bihar), May 25 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured in firing during celebrations at a "tilak" (engagement) ceremony in Rohtas district of Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident which occurred on Monday night at Katiyara village in Bhanas area.

Police said that the body of 23-year-old Anil Paswan was handed over to the family on Tuesday after post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital at Sasaram, the district headquarters.

Bhima Paswan, who was injured in the celebratory firing at the pre-wedding ceremony, is undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital.

Following a complaint by the family of the deceased, the police registered an FIR and four persons named in it were arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)