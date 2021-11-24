Vaishali (Bihar) [India], November 24 (ANI): Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a third-year female MBBS student, for allegedly selling liquor in the state's Vaishali district.

"We have recovered 300 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor. They have been arrested and sent to jail," said Raghav Dayal, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar, Vaishali.

The medical student is the wife of Vikas Singh, one of the arrested accused

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

