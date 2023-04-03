Ballia (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A man from Bihar was killed and his cousin injured after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked them in this Uttar Pradesh district's Sukhpura area, police said on Monday.

Pritam Pathak was returning home with his cousin Nishu when they were allegedly attacked near the Van Bihar turn late on Sunday, the police said.

The duo, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared Pathak dead.

Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said Nishu suffered a head injury in the attack.

Pathak and his cousin, aged between 20 and 25, hailed from the Buxar district in neighbouring Bihar. The two men were returning to Buxar after meeting their aunt when they were attacked, Tiwari added.

Pathak's body has been sent for post mortem, the police said.

Speaking to reporters at the district hospital, Nishu said 30-40 unidentified assailants attacked them without any reason.

