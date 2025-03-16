Patna (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Sunday expressed deep concern over the rising attacks on police personnel and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to law and order, stating that it is treating these incidents with utmost seriousness.

The Bihar Minister assured that stringent action would be taken against those who target law enforcement officers, emphasising that the accused will not be spared.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita Kejriwal Offer Prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Completion of 3 Years of AAP Govt in Punjab (Watch Video).

"Police personnel are being killed. This is a matter of great concern. You can see that the government has taken this very seriously," Choudhary said.

He further noted that in such cases, offenders either surrender immediately or are neutralised in encounters.

Also Read | Excise Policy Scam: Delhi High Court To Hear ED's Plea Challenging AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case on March 17.

"Criminal elements in all such cases either surrender immediately or an encounter takes place. You should have seen that they were either shot in their leg or surrounded and arrested. Criminals are indeed displaying desperate behaviour. But this is a sign of dejection among criminals, as they can see that now they can't leave easily after committing a crime," he said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to law and order, Choudhary assured the people of Bihar that the police force remains vigilant.

"Police face criminals promptly and hand them over to law in the end. But Police personnel being shot is a serious matter for the Government. The Government is taking it very seriously. We assure the people of Bihar that this is a sign of the increased alertness of Police and criminals who shoot at or attack Police will not be spared at any cost," he said

The statement comes in the wake of rising incidents of violence against police personnel in the state, prompting the government to take decisive measures to curb such attacks.

Earlier, a police team investigating a local dispute in Kasri village under Antichak police station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district was attacked by villagers, resulting in injuries to five personnel, including a sub-inspector, said an official.

Police said that in the attack on Saturday night a sub-inspector, three police jawans, and a watchman sustained injuries. Following the incident, late-night raids were conducted in the village, leading to the arrest of five accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has taken cognisance of the incident and formed a special team to investigate the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalyan Anand said, "Some villagers pelted stones at a police vehicle in Kasri village under Antichak police station. The police went there to solve a dispute when they were attacked. Five police personnel, including a sub-inspector, three police jawans, and a watchman, have been injured."

"The SSP has formed a team. Five people have been arrested in a raid last night. An FIR has been registered against 24 people and 10-15 unidentified people," said the DSP.

Recently, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in the Munger district was attacked on Holi. Seven people were identified as accused in the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, with five already in police custody.

In another similar incident earlier on March 13, ASI Rajiv Ranjan posted at Fulkaha police station of Araria died after a clash broke out between the police team and villagers who went to arrest a criminal at a wedding ceremony in Laxmipur village.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that the crimes are increasing in Bihar and most number of police personnel have been murdered under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He accused CM Nitish Kumar of being "unconscious" and alleged that those in power are protecting criminals, leading to a breakdown in law and order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)