Siwan (Bihar) [India], August 14 (ANI): Amid mounting political controversy over allegations of vote theft and discrepancies in the voter list, a woman from Bihar has emerged as the face of the opposition's protest against the Election Commission.

Minta Devi (35), resident of Bihar's Siwan district, mocked the poll body earlier while demanding that her details be corrected.

"If I am 124 years old in the eyes of the government, why are they not giving me an old-age pension?" she told ANI, adding that her Aadhar Card mentions July 15, 1990, as her date of birth.

Tej Pratap Singh, Devi's father-in-law, on Thursday, maintained that the concerned authorities have made a mistake in listing her daughter-in-law's age as 124 instead of 35 in the EC records. He demanded that her details be corrected.

"She is 35 years old and not 124 years old. This is not our fault. The one who made the card must have made the mistake. Only they know what happened, how it happened and why it happened," he told ANI.

Registering his objection to opposition leaders using Minta Devi's photo to protest against the government, Singh said, "She (Priyanka Gandhi) has done very wrong. Congress people call PM Modi a thief, but they themselves are thieves."

However, Singh expressed strong reservations against the usage of Devi's photo on a T-shirt in protests against the EC by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi earlier over alleged discrepancies in the voter list.

On August 12, the INDIA bloc leaders protested against the alleged discrepancy in Minta Devi's incorrect age listed in EC records, wearing T-shirts featuring her name emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out' to highlight errors in the electoral roll.

Reacting to the protest, Minta Devi had rejected the opposition's use of her credentials for political purposes.

The EC finds itself in hot water amid allegations of "vote theft" in the previous elections. The allegations levelled by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi days ago have sparked massive chaos with the opposition raising the matter in and outside Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

However, despite repeated demands for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, the government remains unwilling to debate the matter.

The ruling side has alleged that the opposition was trying to create "anarchy" and further charged them with "working" against the constitution. The opposition leaders, on the other hand, have claimed the Election Commission of "being one" with the government while accusing the ruling BJP of being a "dictator."

The Parliament has witnessed constant adjournments in both houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - as the opposition has been demanding discussion on the voter list revision in Bihar, and now the allegations of "vote theft" against the Election Commission. (ANI)

