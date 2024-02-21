Lakhisarai, February 21: At least nine people were killed and several injured after a truck and a tempo collided head-on in Bihar's Lakhisarai district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Biharaura village along Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road.

The tempo, which was carrying around 15 passengers, was coming from the opposite direction at the time of the collision, police added. Among the deceased are Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger. Lakhisarai Road Accident: Nine Killed, Six Others Injured After Autorickshaw Hit by Unidentified Vehicle in Bihar (Watch Video).

Talking to PTI, Lakshisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said, "The accident took place around 3am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital". Bihar Road Accident: Three on Bike Killed After Collision With Police Jeep in Nalanda.

Nine Killed, Several Injured in Bihar Road Accident:

#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar: Nine out died in a collision between an auto and a truck on the main road near Biharora, Ramgarh Chowk at around 1:30 am last night. The injured five persons have been sent to the hospital for treatment: Lakhisarai Police pic.twitter.com/n9XOKsW6Md — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot. "The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on", the SP added.