Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 19 (ANI): The helicopter carrying Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an emergency landing in Gaya on Friday due to bad weather conditions.

Today at around 11.30 am, the Chief Minister was on an ariel survey of drought-hit areas in the state.

Several districts of Bihar are staring at drought-like drought after a deficit in rainfall was reported this monsoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kumar reviewed the situation arising due to scanty rainfall in the state and took detailed information from the officials about the possible drought situation.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed to keep a close watch on the situation arising due to scanty rainfall.

Make a plan to offer the farmers every assistance feasible in the event of a potential drought after conducting a block-by-block analysis of the situation, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. (ANI)

