Digital creator and actress Sonam Pandit has become a viral sensation this week following the release of a high-production devotional reel ahead of Mahashivratri 2026. The video, which blends traditional spiritual imagery with modern cinematic aesthetics, has amassed over 2 million views across platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Maha Shivratri 2026 Correct Date, Muhurat, and Timings for Nishita Kaal Puja.

Sonam Pandit's Viral Mahashivratri Reel

The trending video features Pandit performing rituals with flower-adorned hair, set against a backdrop of temple aesthetics and spiritual music. Captioned with the philosophical quote, "Without Shiva, Shakti is incomplete; without Shakti, Shiva is zero," the reel was strategically released three days before the festival.

Watch Sonam Pandit’s Maha Shivratri Video That Is Going Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Pandit (@sonam_pandit_official)

Industry observers note that the timing and the "aesthetic" quality of the content played a significant role in its rapid spread. By combining ancient symbolism with polished, modern storytelling, the video transitioned from a simple social media post to a widely shared devotional experience.

Who is Sonam Pandit?

Sonam Pandit is a Mumbai-based actress, influencer, and entrepreneur. Born on October 2 in Ranchi and raised in Delhi, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. While she has built a steady following over the years, this recent Mahashivratri tribute has thrust her into a new level of digital spotlight, making her a top trending name on search engines this Friday.

Sonam Pandit’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Pandit (@sonam_pandit_official)

Career and Background

Pandit’s professional journey began in television. She is recognised for her roles in popular series such as Mere Sai and Savdhaan India.

Beyond acting, she is a graduate in Fashion Modelling from Delhi University (Class of 2018) and a certified makeup artist. She is the founder of Sonaz Makeover and has worked extensively as a freelance artist for weddings and brand campaigns. Between 2021 and 2024, she also served as an assistant at Lakmé Academy, showcasing a diverse professional background that spans from the screen to the beauty industry. Who Is AOORA? All About ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Fame K-Pop Artiste Going Viral for ‘Shiva Shivam’ Song.

Social Media Presence

As a digital creator, Pandit has successfully navigated the changing landscape of Indian social media. Originally gaining traction on TikTok in 2019, she effectively transitioned to Instagram and YouTube following the platform's ban in India. She has over 34, 200 subscribers on YouTuber and nearly 11k followers on Instagram. Coming back to Maha Shivratri, devotees will celebrate the festival this year on February 15, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Soam Pandit). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).