Katihar (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): One person was held for the death of Janata Dal(United) leader Kailash Mahto death on Friday, said the Katihar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar.

While talking to ANI, the SP said, "The son of Farzana Khatoon, head of Binodpur Panchayat of Rautara, Salim was murdered with a knife. One of the accused in this matter, Mohammad Jalil has been arrested. Search is underway for other accused. The body is sent for post-mortem."

Also Read | JEE Mains Result 2023: NTA Declares JEE Main Session 2 Exam Results at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

On Friday, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar, said the police.

"We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem", Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar had told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi: Air India Passenger Blames Staff After Kitten Goes Missing at IGI Airport, Demands Action.

According to the police, the incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)