Mumbai, April 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the JEE Mains Result 2023 today. The NTA released the JEE Main Result 2023 on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 2 examination can visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in beside the JEE Main website to check their results.

Reportedly, around 9 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Exam. Besides the exam results, the NTA has also released the final answer key, toppers list, All India Rank list, cut off among other details on its official website. Candidates must keep their application number, date of birth and other details handy in order to check the scores. Here's the direct link to check JEE Mains Result 2023 Session 2. NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Expected Today on neet.nta.nic.in, How to Check and Download.

Steps To Check JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result:

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result' link on the homepage

Enter using your credentials and necessary details

Next, click on submit

Your "JEE Main 2023" Session 2 exam results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 exams were held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 exam was held at various examination centres across the country and different cities outside India. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams were held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. Ayan Gupta, 10-Year-Old Boy From Noida, Clears UP Board Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Secures 77% Marks.

The National Testing Agency had released the answer key on April 19 while the last date to raise objections was till April 21. Post which, the final provisional answer key was released on April 24.

