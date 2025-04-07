Patna, April 7 (PTI) A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police arrested two persons and recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and 43 live cartridges from their possession in Bihar's Bhojpur district, officials said on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Upendra Choudhary, brother of absconding criminal Harendra Choudhary alias Buttan Choudhary, and Sanjeet Kumar.

Harendra Choudhary, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, is wanted by Bihar Police in at least 14 cases of arms Act, murder, extortion, etc.

According to a statement by STF, "Acting on a specific information that Harendra Choudhary was hiding in Belaur area, under the jurisdiction of Udwant Nagar Police station, a joint team of STF and Bhojpur Police conducted searches at a premise. While Harendra Choudhary was not present there, police arrested his brother Upendra and recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 43 live cartridges, two magazines of Insas rifle, two grenades and Rs 8,550 in cash from his possession. Two grenades were defused by the bomb disposal squad".

Based on the information by Upendra, officials raided another premise in the locality and arrested Sanjeet Kumar on charges of possessing two country-made pistols and six live cartridges, said the statement.

"Both have been arrested and are being interrogated. A manhunt has been launched to nab Harendra Choudhary", it added.

