Saran (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): Three policemen were injured after liquor smugglers attacked a police party in Chhapra on Saturday.

The police party was apparently returning after arresting a liquor smuggler in the Masoom Ganj area.

After seizing the illicit liquor and arresting the smuggler, the police party was attacked by three to four smugglers.

During the attack, the smugglers fired on the police.

According to the police, the three injured police personnel have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

A member of the police party said, "They asked us where are we taking him and who we are. They became aggressive, and started firing and pelting stones."

"Police are currently raiding the area. The police have also arrested a smuggler. It is said that four to five liquor smugglers have attacked the police. Raids are being conducted in the area after the incident, while the injured policemen have been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment," informed constable Ravi Ranjan. (ANI)

